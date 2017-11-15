Odds & Ends: Steve Kazee's Inside Look at Pretty Woman: The Musical & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Steve Kazee's Inside Look at Pretty Woman: The Musical

Steve Kazee is gearing up for the Chicago debut of the Broadway-bound Pretty Woman: The Musical. The Tony winner recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight to share his excitement about the stage take on the 1990 film. Kazee, who will star as Edward, the role played on-screen by Richard Gere, talked about the 23 new songs making up the show's original score and his hopes to pay tribute to the late producer Garry Marshall. Pretty Woman: The Musical, also starring Samantha Barks as Vivian (the role played in the movie by Julia Roberts), will play a five-week run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre starting on March 13, 2018 before landing at a Nederlander venue on Broadway in the fall. Watch Kazee get pumped for the new musical below, and gear up to see it on Broadway next year.







Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Receives Extension

San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse has announced a week-long extension for its world premiere of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. The show will now run through December 24. Tony winner LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever share the title role in the new musical featuring a book by Robert Cary, Colman Domingo and Des McAnuff. The production features direction by McAnuff with choreography by Sergio Trujillo. Told through the dramatic lens of her final concert, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical presents the complexities and conflicts faced by the famed Queen of Disco in her meteoric rise and descent. The show features a score of more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff.”



Date Set for 2018 Jimmy Awards

Get ready to cheer on the best in high school musical theater! The 2018 Jimmy Awards will take place on June 25 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre. High school students from across the country will compete for the coveted Best Performance by an Actor and Actress Awards at the 10th annual presentation. The talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Past Jimmy Award winners include 2017 Miss Saigon Tony nominee Eva Noblezada. Mark down the date and don't miss this one-of-a-kind event!