Noah Galvin Joins Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

Stage veteran Noah Galvin begins "Waving Through a Window" in the title role of the 2017 Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen on November 21. Galvin replaces Tony winner Ben Platt, who played his final performance on November 19.



Dear Evan Hansen marks Galvin's Broadway debut. He has been seen off-Broadway in The Burnt Part Boys, Love and Information and What I Did Last Summer. He is fresh off the starring role in ABC's The Real O'Neals.



Dear Evan Hansen centers on the title character, a high-school student who finds himself caught in a lie that unexpectedly spirals out of control. Galvin joins a company that includes 2017 Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, 2017 Tony nominee Mike Faist, Tony nominee Jennifer Laura Thompson, Emmy winner Michael Park, Laura Dreyfuss, Kristolyn Lloyd and Broadway.com vlogger Will Roland.



Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The show is directed by Tony nominee Michael Greif and choreographed by Danny Mefford.



Galvin is scheduled to play a limited engagement in Dear Evan Hansen, and will be replaced in mid-January by current Hello, Dolly! star Taylor Trensch.