Tom Hollander in "Travesties"
(Photo: Johan Persson)
Tickets Are Now on Sale for Travesties on Broadway
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 17, 2017

Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Broadway production of Tom Stoppard's drama Travesties, starring Tom Hollander. Patrick Marber directs the first-ever Broadway revival, which is set to begin previews on March 29 and open on April 24 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Travesties centers on the elderly Henry Carr (Hollander), who reminisces about Zürich in 1917 during World War I. The play follows his interactions with Tristan Tzara during the rise of Dada, James Joyce while he was writing Ulysses and Lenin leading toward the Russian Revolution.

Hollander reprises his performance an earlier production at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and in the West End. The Broadway production of Travesties will play a limited engagement through June 17.

