Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Joshua Harmon's New Play Skintight, Starring Idina Menzel
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 17, 2017
Idina Menzel
(Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Tickets are on sale for Skintight, a new play by Joshua Harmon (Significant Other), set to make its world premiere at off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre in 2018. Daniel Aukin will direct the new work, which will begin previews on May 31 and open on June 21. Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked) will star.

Skintight centers on Jodi (Menzel), who is reeling from her ex-husband’s engagement to a much younger woman. She turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with 20-year-old Trey. Trey may or may not be gay, but he is probably an adult-film star. At least according to Jodi's gay son, who's also 20. Skintight examines youth, beauty, sex and a superficial culture that persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what’s on the inside.

Further casting and creative team will be announced at a later date. Skintight will play a limited engagement through August 26.

Skintight

Joshua Harmon's scorching examination of beauty, youth and sex.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Culturalist Challenge: Who Is Broadway's Sexiest Man Alive of 2017?
  2. Kelli O'Hara & Ken Watanabe to Reprise King & I Performances in London
  3. Laura Benanti and Keegan-Michael Key Talk Smart and Silly About Their Hilarious Broadway Pairing in Meteor Shower
  4. Todrick Hall to Make Broadway Return in Chicago
  5. Tony-Nominated Falsettos & Come From Away to Play Los Angeles

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters