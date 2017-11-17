Tickets Are Now on Sale for Joshua Harmon's New Play Skintight, Starring Idina Menzel

Tickets are on sale for Skintight, a new play by Joshua Harmon (Significant Other), set to make its world premiere at off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre in 2018. Daniel Aukin will direct the new work, which will begin previews on May 31 and open on June 21. Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked) will star.



Skintight centers on Jodi (Menzel), who is reeling from her ex-husband’s engagement to a much younger woman. She turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with 20-year-old Trey. Trey may or may not be gay, but he is probably an adult-film star. At least according to Jodi's gay son, who's also 20. Skintight examines youth, beauty, sex and a superficial culture that persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what’s on the inside.



Further casting and creative team will be announced at a later date. Skintight will play a limited engagement through August 26.