Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Once on This Island Star Hailey Kilgore Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 17, 2017
Hailey Kilgore
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

And the gods heard her prayer! Broadway newcomer Hailey Kilgore, who is currently appearing as Ti Moune in the new production of Once on This Island, will lead Broadway.com's new vlog, One Small Girl, beginning on November 23.

The vlog will follow the talented Kilgore and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the Circle in the Square Theatre where the exciting new production officially opens on December 3. Once on This Island follows Ti Moune (Kilgore), a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel (Isaac Powell), a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four Gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka (Alex Newell), God of Water Agwé (Quentin Earl Darrington), Goddess of Love Erzulie (Tony winner Lea Salonga) and Demon of Death Papa Ge (Merle Dandridge), guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.

Kilgore has been seen onstage in regional productions of Ain’t Misbehavin', Our Town, Romeo and Juliet, Crumbs from the Table of Joy and The Colored Museum. She was accepted into the musical-theater program at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Tune in and watch Kilgore take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the lively musical that is making a much-awaited Broadway return. One Small Girl will run every Thursday for eight weeks.

Once on This Island

Michael Arden directs the Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherty's musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Culturalist Challenge: Who Is Broadway's Sexiest Man Alive of 2017?
  2. Kelli O'Hara & Ken Watanabe to Reprise King & I Performances in London
  3. Laura Benanti and Keegan-Michael Key Talk Smart and Silly About Their Hilarious Broadway Pairing in Meteor Shower
  4. Todrick Hall to Make Broadway Return in Chicago
  5. Tony-Nominated Falsettos & Come From Away to Play Los Angeles

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters