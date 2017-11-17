Once on This Island Star Hailey Kilgore Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

And the gods heard her prayer! Broadway newcomer Hailey Kilgore, who is currently appearing as Ti Moune in the new production of Once on This Island, will lead Broadway.com's new vlog, One Small Girl, beginning on November 23.



The vlog will follow the talented Kilgore and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the Circle in the Square Theatre where the exciting new production officially opens on December 3. Once on This Island follows Ti Moune (Kilgore), a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel (Isaac Powell), a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four Gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka (Alex Newell), God of Water Agwé (Quentin Earl Darrington), Goddess of Love Erzulie (Tony winner Lea Salonga) and Demon of Death Papa Ge (Merle Dandridge), guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.



Kilgore has been seen onstage in regional productions of Ain’t Misbehavin', Our Town, Romeo and Juliet, Crumbs from the Table of Joy and The Colored Museum. She was accepted into the musical-theater program at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy.



Tune in and watch Kilgore take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the lively musical that is making a much-awaited Broadway return. One Small Girl will run every Thursday for eight weeks.