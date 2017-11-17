Bobby Cannavale & Rose Byrne Welcome New Addition

Bigs news for stage veterans Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne! The longtime partners have welcomed a new baby, according to People. The new addition marks Cannavale and Byrne's second child together. They have a son, Rocco, who was born in February 2016. Cannavale is also the father of Broadway alum Jake Cannavale (Fish in the Dark).



Bobby Cannavale is a two-time Tony nominee for Mauritius and The Motherf**ker with the Hat. He has also been seen on Broadway in Glengarry Glen Ross and The Big Knife. He has appeared off-Broadway in A Flea in Her Ear, F**cking A, Hurlyburly, Trust and The Hairy Ape. Cannavale is a two-time Emmy winner for Will and Grace and Boardwalk Empire and a two-time Emmy nominee for Nurse Jackie.



Rose Byrne made her Broadway debut in You Can't Take It with You. She is a two-time Emmy nominee and a two-time Golden Globe nominee for Damages.



Many congrats to Cannavale and Byrne on the exciting news!