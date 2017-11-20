Spamilton to Play Its Final Performance in January

Off-Broadway's Spamilton will play its final performance on January 7, 2018. The Hamilton-parody originally started as a limited engagement in July of 2016 and after multiple extensions, continued on to play at The Triad Theater and then the 47th Street Theater/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater totaling over 500 performances.



In addition to off-Broadway, Spamilton has played Chicago and is currently at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles. Following the L.A. run, the production will launch a national tour with additional cities and dates to be announced. Casting for the West Coast production and the national tour will be announced at a later date.



The off-Broadway cast currently stars Dan Rosales, Juwan Crawley, Chris Anthony Giles, Nicholas Edwards and Nora Schell.



Spamilton celebrates, roasts and eviscerates Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway blockbuster. Special surprise guest stars including Christine Pedi, Brent Barrett and additional divas pop in weekly to add to the fun. And yes—Miranda has seen it.