The world premiere pre-Broadway engagement of Mean Girls is playing the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. through December 3. Here's a first look at the stage adaptation of Tina Fey's hit comedy about the horrors of a high school clique. The show, which features a book by Fey, score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, will land at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre on March 12. Take a look!