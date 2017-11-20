Exclusive! See Maya Rudolph, Newcomer Andy Walken & More in Fox's A Christmas Story

With only a few days left before Thanksgiving, it's getting tough to avoid going into full-on holiday mode. Broadway fans are counting down to December 17, when Fox will present A Christmas Story Live! with a super talented cast. We've got an exclusive first look at the festive poster, featuring the Parker family, including Chris Diamantopoulos as Ralphie’s dad, Maya Rudolph as Ralphie's mom, newcomer Andy Walken as Ralphie and Tyler Wladis as Randy Parker. As previously reported, two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick will play The Narrator in Fox's next live musical, and the cast will also include Jane Krakowski, Ana Gasteyer and more. As previously announced, the production is inspired by both the beloved 1983 film and Tony-nominated Broadway musical, and Dear Evan Hansen's Tony-winning music duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (who received 2013 Tony noms for A Christmas Story's score) will write several new songs for the broadcast. We cannot wait to live-Tweet this one!