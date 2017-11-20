Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Exclusive! See Maya Rudolph, Newcomer Andy Walken & More in Fox's A Christmas Story
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 20, 2017
'A Christmas Story'
(Photo: Fox)

With only a few days left before Thanksgiving, it's getting tough to avoid going into full-on holiday mode. Broadway fans are counting down to December 17, when Fox will present A Christmas Story Live! with a super talented cast. We've got an exclusive first look at the festive poster, featuring the Parker family, including Chris Diamantopoulos as Ralphie’s dad, Maya Rudolph as Ralphie's mom, newcomer Andy Walken as Ralphie and Tyler Wladis as Randy Parker. As previously reported, two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick will play The Narrator in Fox's next live musical, and the cast will also include Jane Krakowski, Ana Gasteyer and more. As previously announced, the production is inspired by both the beloved 1983 film and Tony-nominated Broadway musical, and Dear Evan Hansen's Tony-winning music duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (who received 2013 Tony noms for A Christmas Story's score) will write several new songs for the broadcast. We cannot wait to live-Tweet this one!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! See Maya Rudolph & More in Fox's A Christmas Story
  2. Laura Benanti and Keegan-Michael Key Talk Smart and Silly About Their Hilarious Broadway Pairing in Meteor Shower
  3. Anastasia & More to Sing Out on NBC During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  4. Broadway Grosses: Dear Evan Hansen Box Office Does Gangbusters in Ben Platt's Final Week
  5. Once on This Island Star Hailey Kilgore Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical The Book of Mormon A Bronx Tale Anastasia Waitress Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters