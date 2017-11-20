Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! Your Pick for Broadway's Sexiest Man Alive for 2017
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 20, 2017

Bring on the hunks! The results are in for our annual Broadway's Sexiest Man Alive, and the fans (ahem, and the Broadway.com staff) went nuts ranking stage gents on Culturalist. For the second year in a row, this year's title went to a curious cat that rocks leather pants onstage and a vlog camera off: Tyler Hanes! Cats' Rum Tum Tugger shared the top 10 with stars like Wicked's Ashley Parker Angel, Dear Evan Hansen's Mike Faist and Ben Platt (who took his final curtain call in the musical on November 19) and more. Take a look at your sizzling top 10, and congrats to all the hunks making the Great White Way red hot!

10. Adam Kaplan, A Bronx Tale



9. Alistair Brammer, Miss Saigon



8. Ashley Parker Angel, Wicked



7. Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen



6. Christian Borle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory



5. Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen



4. Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!



3. Ramin Karimloo, Anastasia



2. Derek Klena, Anastasia



1. Tyler Hanes, Cats

