Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility for Suffs, Stereophonic, Illinoise and More

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on April 26 to confirm the eligibility status of 12 Broadway productions for the 2023-2024 season. This was the fourth and final time the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 77th Annual Tony Awards. The productions discussed were: The Wiz, Suffs, Stereophonic, Hell’s Kitchen, Cabaret, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Patriots, Mary Jane, Illinoise, Uncle Vanya, Mother Play and The Great Gatsby.

The committee made the following determinations:

Nichelle Lewis will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in The Wiz.

Hannah Beachler and Daniel Brodie will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on The Wiz.

Joseph Joubert will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for his work on The Wiz.

Shaina Taub will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Suffs.

Will Butler and Justin Craig will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for their work on Stereophonic.

Maleah Joi Moon will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Hell’s Kitchen.

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Hell’s Kitchen.

Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in The Heart of Rock and Roll.

Will Keen will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his performance in Patriots.

Miriam Buether and Ash J. Woodward will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Patriots.

Rachel McAdams will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Mary Jane.

Steve Carrell and William Jackson Harper will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for their performances in Uncle Vanya.

Jessica Lange will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Mother Play.

Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in The Great Gatsby.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2023-24 season was April 25. Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced by Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jesse Tyler Ferguson on April 30. Ariana DeBose will host the ceremony at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16. The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.