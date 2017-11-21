Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The company of off-Broadway's 'The Wolves'
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Score! See Photos from The Wolves' Off-Broadway Opening Night
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 21, 2017

Goooal! Sarah DeLappe's 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist The Wolves officially opened at Lincoln Center's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on November 20. DeLappe, director Lila Neugebauer and stars Lizzy Jutila, Paola Sanchez Abreu, Jenna Dioguardi, Sarah Mezzanotte, Susannah Perkins, Tedra Millan, Midori Francis, Brenna Coates, Samia Finnerty and Mia Barron exuded girl power at the opening. Check out the pics, and then go see these warriors take the stage (and the soccer field) in this buzzworthy new play.

'The Wolves' scribe Sarah DeLappe and director Lila Neugebauer are all smiles for their off-Broadway opening.

The Wolves

Lincoln Center Theater presents Sarah DeLappe's 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Broadway's Sexiest Man Alive for 2017 Is...
  2. Exclusive! Your First Look at Ethan Slater & the Broadway Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants Is Here
  3. Noah Galvin on Stepping into Dear Evan Hansen’s Blue Polo & More
  4. Exclusive! See Maya Rudolph & More in Fox's A Christmas Story
  5. Broadway Grosses: Dear Evan Hansen Box Office Does Gangbusters in Ben Platt's Final Week

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical The Book of Mormon A Bronx Tale Anastasia Waitress Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters