Score! See Photos from The Wolves' Off-Broadway Opening Night

Goooal! Sarah DeLappe's 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist The Wolves officially opened at Lincoln Center's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on November 20. DeLappe, director Lila Neugebauer and stars Lizzy Jutila, Paola Sanchez Abreu, Jenna Dioguardi, Sarah Mezzanotte, Susannah Perkins, Tedra Millan, Midori Francis, Brenna Coates, Samia Finnerty and Mia Barron exuded girl power at the opening. Check out the pics, and then go see these warriors take the stage (and the soccer field) in this buzzworthy new play.

'The Wolves' scribe Sarah DeLappe and director Lila Neugebauer are all smiles for their off-Broadway opening.