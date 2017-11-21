Odds & Ends: Michael Arden to Direct Tituss Burgess’ The Preacher’s Wife & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Director & Cast Set for Tituss Burgess' The Preacher’s Wife Reading

Raise a glass of peeno noir! Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Emmy nominee and Broadway alum Tituss Burgess’ previously announced stage adaptation of The Preacher’s Wife has found a director and cast for a forthcoming industry reading slated for December 11 in New York City. Once on This Island director Michael Arden will helm the reading, which will feature an updated script from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Azie Dungey. Nine-time Grammy nominee Ledisi will play Julia, the role made famous by Whitney Houston in the 1996 film. Loretta Devine, who played church secretary Beverly in the movie, will play Julia’s mother. The cast will also include Quentin Earl Darrington, Donald Webber, Alan Green, Jian Harrell, Abebaw Silver, Clifton Davis, Gerry McIntyre, Q. Smith and Ashley Jenkins.



Beth Leavel & More to Reunite for The Drowsy Chaperone Concert

Tony winner Beth Leavel will step back into the role of The Drowsy Chaperone for one night only at Feinstein’s/54 Below on January 8, 2018. Tony-winning scribe Bob Martin, as well as original cast members Eddie Korbich, Kecia Lewis, Jennifer Smith, Angella Pupello, Jason Kravitz, Linda Griffin, Stacia Fernandez, Joey Sorge, Kilty Reidy and Patrick Wetzel will also take the stage for two Drowsy Chaperone concert performances (at 7PM and 9:30PM). Designed as a “recreation” of a mythical 1920s style musical, The Drowsy Chaperone has music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison with book by Don McKellar and Martin, both of which were awarded Tonys. Fingers crossed for a full-fledged revival one of these days!



Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy to Play Feinstein’s/54 Below

In other 54 Below news, Frozen-bound Robert Creighton will take audiences into the delightfully chilly season with Holiday Happy, a collection of his favorite holiday tunes along with original music to celebrate the winter months. There will be additional appearances from Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti, Brooklyn Nelson, and Ayla Schwartz, the four stars who play young Anna and Elsa in the Disney musical. The concert is scheduled for December 14.