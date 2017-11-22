Good for You! See Photos from Noah Galvin's First Curtain Call in Dear Evan Hansen

Fresh face Noah Galvin made his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen on November 21, stepping into the titular role, previously played by Tony winner Ben Platt. Galvin was all smiles for the curtain call, joining co-stars Laura Dreyfuss, Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Park, Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and the rest of the company onstage. Galvin will be donning Evan's striped blue polo at the Music Box Theatre through mid-January, when Hello, Dolly!'s Taylor Trensch is scheduled to take his place in the powerhouse role. Peek the pics from Galvin's Great White Way debut, and then catch him live in the moving musical!

Noah Galvin joins the company of 'Dear Evan Hansen'

for his first Broadway bow in the Tony-winning musical.