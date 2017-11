Tony winner Billy Crudup took the stage at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre on November 21, when he opened in the solo show Harry Clarke, directed by Leigh Silverman. In David Cale's intriguing "sexy thriller," Crudup plays a shy midwestern man leading an outrageous double life as the cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. It appears all the bad behavior was kept on the stage as a starry crowd cheered Crudup on. Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (posing with husband Ted Griffin) has worked with Harry Clarke director Leigh Silverman on Violet and Sweet Charity. Broadway couple Phillipa Soo (now appearing in The Parisian Woman) and Steven Pasquale, who is currently headlining Junk. Billy Crudup takes his opening night bow in Harry Clarke.