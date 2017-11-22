Odds & Ends: You Can Beat Hamilton Tony Winner Daveed Diggs in a Rap Battle & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



If You See Daveed Diggs, Challenge Him!

You might think Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs would be ready to step back into the lightning fast rapping he displayed in Hamilton as the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, but apparently, that’s not the case. Diggs told Late Show host Stephen Colbert that he loses rap battles to kids on the street all the time. “I need six weeks of rehearsal, guys!” the performer exclaimed. In addition to Hamilton, Diggs has appeared on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Black-ish and is now promoting his first major movie, Wonder opposite Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay.



Tony Winner Ann Wedgeworth Dies

Ann Wedgeworth, who won a Tony Award in 1978 and is perhaps best known for her work as the flirtatious Lana Shields on Three’s Company, has died at the age of 83, according to The New York Times. The actress made her Broadway debut in Make a Million in 1958 and went on to appear in six Broadway shows, including Blues for Mister Charlie and culminating in Chapter Two, Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical romantic comedy. Her performance in the show won Wedgeworth the Best Featured Actress in Play Tony Award in 1978. She also notably appeared off-Broadway in Sam Shepard’s A Lie of the Mind in 1978. Her other film and television credits include Steel Magnolias, Bang the Drum Slowly, Thieves, Scarecrow, Evening Shade, The Ropers, Filthy Rich and Another World. She is survived by her husband Ernie Martin, her daughter Diánna Martin, her daughter Danae Torn (from her first marriage to Rip Torn) and stepsons Michael and Gregg Martin.



Broadway's Brandon Uranowitz Will School You

Two-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (An American in Paris, Falsettos, Prince of Broadway) is set to teach an acting masterclass called “Don’t Forget the Words!” on December 2 and December 3. The four-hour intensive is geared toward teens and adults looking to “unlock their most authentic and honest performances through a focus on the storytelling and journey of the song.” The two masterclasses will be held from 2-6PM at Ripley-Grier Studios. For pricing, additional info and a bar mitzvah towel , email DFTWmasterclass@gmail.com.



P.S. Put down the cups and check out this fierce new Pitch Perfect 3 video!





P.P.S. This pic of Tony winner Beth Leavel as Miss Hannigan in the Paper Mill Playhouse production of Annie is really the best reason we can think of to go to New Jersey! (Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

