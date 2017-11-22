Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: You Can Beat Hamilton Tony Winner Daveed Diggs in a Rap Battle & More
Odds and Ends
by Beth Stevens • Nov 22, 2017
Daveed Diggs
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

If You See Daveed Diggs, Challenge Him!
You might think Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs would be ready to step back into the lightning fast rapping he displayed in Hamilton as the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, but apparently, that’s not the case. Diggs told Late Show host Stephen Colbert that he loses rap battles to kids on the street all the time. “I need six weeks of rehearsal, guys!” the performer exclaimed. In addition to Hamilton, Diggs has appeared on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Black-ish and is now promoting his first major movie, Wonder opposite Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay.

Tony Winner Ann Wedgeworth Dies
Ann Wedgeworth, who won a Tony Award in 1978 and is perhaps best known for her work as the flirtatious Lana Shields on Three’s Company, has died at the age of 83, according to The New York Times. The actress made her Broadway debut in Make a Million in 1958 and went on to appear in six Broadway shows, including Blues for Mister Charlie and culminating in Chapter Two, Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical romantic comedy. Her performance in the show won Wedgeworth the Best Featured Actress in Play Tony Award in 1978. She also notably appeared off-Broadway in Sam Shepard’s A Lie of the Mind in 1978. Her other film and television credits include Steel Magnolias, Bang the Drum Slowly, Thieves, Scarecrow, Evening Shade, The Ropers, Filthy Rich and Another World. She is survived by her husband Ernie Martin, her daughter Diánna Martin, her daughter Danae Torn (from her first marriage to Rip Torn) and stepsons Michael and Gregg Martin.

Broadway's Brandon Uranowitz Will School You
Two-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (An American in Paris, Falsettos, Prince of Broadway) is set to teach an acting masterclass called “Don’t Forget the Words!” on December 2 and December 3. The four-hour intensive is geared toward teens and adults looking to “unlock their most authentic and honest performances through a focus on the storytelling and journey of the song.” The two masterclasses will be held from 2-6PM at Ripley-Grier Studios. For pricing, additional info and a bar mitzvah towel, email DFTWmasterclass@gmail.com.

P.S. Put down the cups and check out this fierce new Pitch Perfect 3 video!


P.P.S. This pic of Tony winner Beth Leavel as Miss Hannigan in the Paper Mill Playhouse production of Annie is really the best reason we can think of to go to New Jersey! (Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Broadway's Sexiest Man Alive for 2017 Is...
  2. Noah Galvin on Stepping into Dear Evan Hansen’s Blue Polo & More
  3. Exclusive! Your First Look at Ethan Slater & the Broadway Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants Is Here
  4. Hamilton Alum Jordan Fisher Wins Dancing with the Stars
  5. Exclusive! See Maya Rudolph & More in Fox's A Christmas Story

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical The Book of Mormon A Bronx Tale Anastasia Waitress Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters