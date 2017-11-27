Odds & Ends: Beauty and the Beast to Be Rereleased in Cinemas & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.



Beauty and the Beast to Be Rereleased in Cinemas

Disney’s hit live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast will return to cinemas next week. The record-breaking film will play an exclusive one-week engagement at AMC Century City in Los Angeles and AMC Empire 25 Theaters in New York City beginning on December 1. Directed by Bill Condon and based on the 1991 animated film, Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast, alongside Luke Evans as Gaston, three-time Tony winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Tony nominee Josh Gad as LeFou, six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Hattie Morahan as the enchantress, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts. The film grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.







Crazy for You Pre-Broadway Production Postponed

Center Theatre Group has announced that the L.A. pre-Broadway mounting of the Gershwin musical Crazy for You has been postponed. “Due to scheduling complications, Center Theatre Group and Joey Parnes, our producing partner in New York, have agreed to postpone the upcoming production of Crazy for You at the Ahmanson,” said Michael Ritchie, artistic director of Center Theatre Group. “We remain excited to see this new production of Crazy for You in the future.” The previously announced revival was to feature Susan Stroman's Tony-winning choreography.



Chris Dwan & Friends: A Pop Star Christmas to Spread Cheer at Feinstein's/54 Below

Stage veteran Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland, The Honeymooners) will celebrate the holidays at Feinstein's/54 Below with the festive concert A Pop Star Christmas. Will Van Dyke will music direct the December 11 9:30pm concert that will combine Christmas classics with holiday hits. The show will also include original material by Dwan and Van Dyke. Stars taking part in the concert include Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Matt Doyle (A Clockwork Orange), Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away), John Riddle (Frozen) and Hannah Corneau (Hedwig and the Angry Inch). Other special guests will include Trevor Leaderbrand, Mike Millan, Joshua Morgan, Mary Page Nance, Jake Odmark, Ryann Redmond, Jelani Remy, Jenna Rubaii, Josh Tolle, Angela Travino and Danny Quadrino with an appearance by RANGE a cappella.



P.S. We've got the chills from this trailer for Rise. Stay tuned for its March 13, 2018 premiere on NBC.

