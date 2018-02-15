Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jeff Daniels, Gideon Glick, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stark Sands & More to Lead Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 15, 2018
(clockwise from top left): Jeff Daniels, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Stark Sands & Will Pullen
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony nominees Jeff Daniels (Blackbird), Celia Keenan-Bolger (The Glass Menagerie), Stark Sands (Kinky Boots) and LaTanya Richardson Jackson (A Raisin in the Sun) are among the star-packed company of To Kill a Mockingbird, a new stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel set to debut on BroadwayStage alums Gideon Glick (Significant Other) and Will Pullen (Sweat) will also star in the previously announced production, set to begin performances on November 1 with an opening scheduled for December 13 at a theater to be announced. Oscar and Emmy winner Aaron Sorkin has adapted the script for the play, which will be directed by Tony winner Barlett Sher. Tony winner Adam Guettel (The Light in the Piazza) will pen original music for the production.

Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, Harper Lee’s story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most admired characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, to be played by Daniels. Keenan-Bolger will take on the role of Finch's daughter, Scout, with Pullen as her brother, Jem. Sands will appear as prosecutor Horace Gilmer, with Jackson as Calpurnia and Glick as Dill.

The cast will also include Dakin Matthews (The Iceman Cometh) as Judge Taylor, Gbenga Akinnagbe (Fulfillment) as Tom Robinson, Frederick Weller (Mothers and Sons) as Bob Ewell and Erin Wilhelmi (A Doll's House, Part 2) as his daughter Mayella. Also included in the company are Tony nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Phyllis Somerville (I Remember Mama) and Liv Rooth (Venus in Fur).

To Kill a Mockingbird will feature scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Tony winner Ann Roth, lighting design by Tony winner Jennifer Tipton and sound design by Tony winner Scott Lehrer. Additional casting for To Kill a Mockingbird will be announced at a later date.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. American Idol Winner David Cook Will Make Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots
  2. Sutton Foster, Leslie Odom Jr., Stephanie J. Block & Andrew Rannells' Lincoln Center Concerts Set PBS Air Dates
  3. Smash Veteran Katharine McPhee on Preparing for Her Broadway Debut in Waitress
  4. MCC Theater Terminates Neil LaBute as Playwright-in-Residence; Cancels Reasons to Be Pretty Happy
  5. Brandon Uranowitz, Stephanie Styles, James Snyder & More to Lead Grand Hotel at Encores!

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers