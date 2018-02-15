Jeff Daniels, Gideon Glick, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stark Sands & More to Lead Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird

Tony nominees Jeff Daniels (Blackbird), Celia Keenan-Bolger (The Glass Menagerie), Stark Sands (Kinky Boots) and LaTanya Richardson Jackson (A Raisin in the Sun) are among the star-packed company of To Kill a Mockingbird, a new stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel set to debut on Broadway. Stage alums Gideon Glick (Significant Other) and Will Pullen (Sweat) will also star in the previously announced production, set to begin performances on November 1 with an opening scheduled for December 13 at a theater to be announced. Oscar and Emmy winner Aaron Sorkin has adapted the script for the play, which will be directed by Tony winner Barlett Sher. Tony winner Adam Guettel (The Light in the Piazza) will pen original music for the production.



Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, Harper Lee’s story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most admired characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, to be played by Daniels. Keenan-Bolger will take on the role of Finch's daughter, Scout, with Pullen as her brother, Jem. Sands will appear as prosecutor Horace Gilmer, with Jackson as Calpurnia and Glick as Dill.



The cast will also include Dakin Matthews (The Iceman Cometh) as Judge Taylor, Gbenga Akinnagbe (Fulfillment) as Tom Robinson, Frederick Weller (Mothers and Sons) as Bob Ewell and Erin Wilhelmi (A Doll's House, Part 2) as his daughter Mayella. Also included in the company are Tony nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Phyllis Somerville (I Remember Mama) and Liv Rooth (Venus in Fur).



To Kill a Mockingbird will feature scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Tony winner Ann Roth, lighting design by Tony winner Jennifer Tipton and sound design by Tony winner Scott Lehrer. Additional casting for To Kill a Mockingbird will be announced at a later date.