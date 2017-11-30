Jay Armstrong Johnson, Marin Mazzie, Douglas Hodge & More to Lead Terrence McNally's Fire and Air at Classic Stage Company

Stage vet Jay Armstrong Johnson, three-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie, Tony winner Douglas Hodge, Tony winner John Glover, four-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason and Broadway alum James Cusati-Moyer will headline four-time Tony winner Terrence McNally's world premiere play Fire and Air at Classic Stage Company. The previously announced work is scheduled to begin previews at the off-Broadway theater on January 17, 2018 with an opening slated for February 1. Tony winner John Doyle directs.



Fire and Air explores the history of the Ballets Russes, the itinerant Russian ballet company founded by Sergei Diaghilev (Hodge). Surrounded by great talents of art, design and music, the tempestuous relationship between Diaghilev and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky (Cusati-Moyer) revolutionized dance forever.



Fire and Air will feature scenic design by Doyle, costume design by Tony winner Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Tony nominee Jane Cox, sound design by Matt Stine and hair/makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Fire and Air will play a limited engagement at Classic Stage through February 25.