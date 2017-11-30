Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Barbara Cook Memorial to Include Performances from Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara & More
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 30, 2017
Barbara Cook
(Photo: Andrew Eccles)

A Tribute to Barbara Cook, a memorial to the late Tony-winning star, will take place on December 18 at 5:00pm at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theater. Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, Norm Lewis, Jessica Molaskey, John Pizzarelli and Vanessa Williams are scheduled to perform at the public event set to be directed by James Lapine. Free tickets (with a limit of two per person) will be available at the Beaumont on December 11 at 12:00 noon.

Legendary soprano and theater star Cook passed away on August 8. On Broadway, she is known for originating the roles of Marian Paroo in The Music Man (for which she earned the Tony Award), Amalia Balash in She Loves Me, among many others. She also appeared in Broadway revues, concerts and specials including Sondheim on Sondheim, Barbara Cook's Broadway!, Mostly Sondheim and Barbara Cook: A Concert for the Theatre. Her additional credits on Broadway included The Grass Harp, The Gay Life, Carousel, Oklahoma! and Flahooley. Over her long career the Grammy winner released scores of recordings and in 2017 published Then and Now: A Memoir.

Also scheduled to participate in the December 18 tribute are Cook’s son, Adam LeGrant; producer Roy Furman; lyricist Sheldon Harnick; Michael Kaiser, president emeritus of the Kennedy Center; actor Frank Langella and actress Jane Summerhays.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Raul Esparza, Karen Olivo, Ramin Karimloo & Ruthie Ann Miles to Lead Chess at the Kennedy Center
  2. Sara Bareilles Will Return to Her Broadway Musical Waitress; Jason Mraz Extends Run
  3. Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff on Spring Awakening Giggle Fits, His Hamilton Dream Role & More
  4. Bette Midler's Final Hello, Dolly! Performance Will Benefit the Actors Fund; Show to Take Weeklong Hiatus
  5. Celebrate 20 Years of Anastasia with Christy Altomare's Enchanting Performance of 'Journey to the Past'

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters