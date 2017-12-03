Broadway BUZZ

'We Dance' as Once On This Island Opens on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 3, 2017
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The first Broadway revival of Once On This Island opens on December 3 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Tony nominee Michael Arden directs and Camille A. Brown choreographs the production, which began previews on November 9. Newcomers Hailey Kilgore and Isaac Powell make their Broadway debuts in Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's beloved musical.

Once On This Island follows Ti Moune (Kilgore), a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel (Powell), a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka, God of Water Agwé, Goddess of Love Erzulie and Demon of Death Papa Ge, guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.

The four gods are played by Alex Newell as Asaka, Quentin Earl Darrington as Agwe, Tony winner Lea Salonga as Erzulie and Merle Dandridge as Papa Ge. Tony nominee Phillip Boykin appears as Tonton Julian, with Alysha Deslorieux as Andrea, David Jennings as Armand and Kenita R. Miller as Mama Euralie. The company also includes Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid and Aurelia Williams. Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson make their Broadway debuts sharing the role of Little Girl.

To cheer the show's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the rich world of Once On This Island as it dances back to the Broadway stage.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Once On This Island

Michael Arden directs the Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherty's musical.
