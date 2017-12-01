Sail On! South Korea Production of Titanic Has Eyes on Broadway

A new production of the Tony-winning musical Titanic could be headed to Broadway. The mounting from South Korea's OD Company, currently playing the Charlotte Theater in Seoul, features an immersive design concept by Paul Tate De Poo III. The production is helmed by Broadway veteran Eric Schaeffer, who directed an acclaimed 2016 production of Titanic at Virginia's Signature Theatre, where he is artistic director.



"I had a great experience in Seoul and the audience response was thrilling," Schaeffer told Broadway.com in an exclusive statement. "It will be great to bring the show back to America and give audiences the same experience for this unique production."



"I'm thrilled that our unique staging of Titanic is delighting audiences,” said Chun soo Shin, CEO of The OD Company. "Under Eric Schaeffer's polished direction and with Paul Tate De Poo III's innovative and environmental set design, this production deserves to be seen on Broadway. It's been twenty years since this great musical had its maiden voyage and now The OD Company is committed to relaunching its return to Broadway as soon as possible."



Titanic is set on the ocean liner RMS Titanic, which sank on its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912. With music and lyrics by Tony winner Maury Yeston and a book by Tony winner Peter Stone, Titanic opened on Broadway in 1997, winning five Tony Awards including Best Musical. An unrelated Broadway revival of Titanic was announced for Broadway in 2014. That production was later postponed. A timeline has not been set for the Seoul mounting of Titanic to play Broadway.



Get a look at footage from the South Korea production of Titanic below.



