Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

A scene from "Titanic" at the Charlotte Theater in Seoul, South Korea
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)
Sail On! South Korea Production of Titanic Has Eyes on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 1, 2017

A new production of the Tony-winning musical Titanic could be headed to Broadway. The mounting from South Korea's OD Company, currently playing the Charlotte Theater in Seoul, features an immersive design concept by Paul Tate De Poo III. The production is helmed by Broadway veteran Eric Schaeffer, who directed an acclaimed 2016 production of Titanic at Virginia's Signature Theatre, where he is artistic director.

"I had a great experience in Seoul and the audience response was thrilling," Schaeffer told Broadway.com in an exclusive statement. "It will be great to bring the show back to America and give audiences the same experience for this unique production."

"I'm thrilled that our unique staging of Titanic is delighting audiences,” said Chun soo Shin, CEO of The OD Company. "Under Eric Schaeffer's polished direction and with Paul Tate De Poo III's innovative and environmental set design, this production deserves to be seen on Broadway. It's been twenty years since this great musical had its maiden voyage and now The OD Company is committed to relaunching its return to Broadway as soon as possible."

Titanic is set on the ocean liner RMS Titanic, which sank on its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912. With music and lyrics by Tony winner Maury Yeston and a book by Tony winner Peter Stone, Titanic opened on Broadway in 1997, winning five Tony Awards including Best Musical. An unrelated Broadway revival of Titanic was announced for Broadway in 2014. That production was later postponed. A timeline has not been set for the Seoul mounting of Titanic to play Broadway.

Get a look at footage from the South Korea production of Titanic below.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Raul Esparza, Karen Olivo, Ramin Karimloo & Ruthie Ann Miles to Lead Chess at the Kennedy Center
  2. Sara Bareilles Will Return to Her Broadway Musical Waitress; Jason Mraz Extends Run
  3. Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff on Spring Awakening Giggle Fits, His Hamilton Dream Role & More
  4. Bette Midler's Final Hello, Dolly! Performance Will Benefit the Actors Fund; Show to Take Weeklong Hiatus
  5. Celebrate 20 Years of Anastasia with Christy Altomare's Enchanting Performance of 'Journey to the Past'

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters