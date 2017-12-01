Broadway BUZZ

Watch Cynthia Erivo & Shoshana Bean's Stirring Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Did Something Bad'
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 1, 2017

Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean are among the most thrilling voices to ever sing out on Broadway. Bean's titanic performance as Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked and Erivo's Tony-winning Broadway debut as The Color Purple's Celie still have us talking. The duo has teamed up in what turns out to be the perfect way to cap our week: a duet of Taylor Swift's hit song "I Did Something Bad." Check out their rendition of the number below and bask in their voices nonstop throughout the weekend. 

