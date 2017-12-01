Broadway BUZZ

Gavin Spokes & Keir Charles in "Quiz" at Chichester Festival Theatre
(Photo: Johan Persson)
James Graham's Quiz, Based on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Will Transfer to the West End
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 1, 2017

Following a hit run at Chichester Festival Theatre, James Graham's Quiz will move to the West End's Noël Coward Theatre. Daniel Evans directs the new work, which will begin previews on March 31, 2018 with an opening slated for April 10. Quiz is a provocative re-examination of the conviction of Charles Ingram, who cheated on TV's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

"Being given the chance to share Quiz with more people—and with the opportunity to develop and push our gameshow-meets-theater concept even further—is beyond exciting for all of us," said Graham.

"James is an exceptional writer with a knack for examining our recent history through an alternative lens," said Evans. "We're thrilled to be able to revisit the production for the West End, and share Chichester's work with a wider audience."

Graham is an Olivier nominee for This House who is also currently represented in the West End by Labour of Love and Ink. Evans, who serves as artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre, has directed productions of Flowers for Mrs. Harris, Show Boat and The Effect. As an actor, he earned an Olivier Award for Merrily We Roll Along as well as a second Olivier and a Tony nomination for Sunday in the Park with George.

Casting for the West End transfer of Quiz will be announced at a later date. The production is scheduled for a limited engagement through June 16.

