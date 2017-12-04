Andrew Garfield, Glenda Jackson, Amber Riley & More Win 2017 Evening Standard Awards

Andrew Garfield, the acclaimed actor who is poised to reprise his London performance in Angels in America on Broadway, was among those honored with Evening Standard Awards on December 3 at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Other notable winners included Glenda Jackson (slated for a Broadway return in Three Tall Women) who won for her turn in King Lear, and Glee alum Amber Riley, who took home an Evening Standard Award for Dreamgirls. The annual awards were co-hosted by the Evening Standard's owner, Evgeny Lebedev, Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour, Tony nominee Cate Blanchett and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The onstage host for the evening was Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The complete list of winners can be found below.



Best Actor

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America



Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress

Glenda Jackson, King Lear



Best Musical Performance

Amber Riley, Dreamgirls



Best Play

The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth



Evening Standard Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical

Bat Out of Hell



Milton Shulman Award for Best Director

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman



Best Design

Bunny Christie, Heisenberg



Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, An Octoroon



Emerging Talent Award

Tom Glynn-Carney, The Ferryman