Andrew Garfield, Glenda Jackson, Amber Riley & More Win 2017 Evening Standard Awards

Andrew Garfield, the acclaimed actor who is poised to reprise his London performance in Angels in America on Broadway, was among those honored with Evening Standard Awards on December 3 at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Other notable winners included Glenda Jackson (slated for a Broadway return in Three Tall Women) who won for her turn in King Lear, and Glee alum Amber Riley, who took home an Evening Standard Award for Dreamgirls. The annual awards were co-hosted by the Evening Standard's owner, Evgeny Lebedev, Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour, Tony nominee Cate Blanchett and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The onstage host for the evening was Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The complete list of winners can be found below.
Best Actor
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress
Glenda Jackson, King Lear
Best Musical Performance
Amber Riley, Dreamgirls
Best Play
The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth
Evening Standard Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical
Bat Out of Hell
Milton Shulman Award for Best Director
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Best Design
Bunny Christie, Heisenberg
Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, An Octoroon
Emerging Talent Award
Tom Glynn-Carney, The Ferryman
