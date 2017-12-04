Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Andrew Garfield in "Angels in America"
(Photo: Helen Maybanks)
Andrew Garfield, Glenda Jackson, Amber Riley & More Win 2017 Evening Standard Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 4, 2017

Andrew Garfield, the acclaimed actor who is poised to reprise his London performance in Angels in America on Broadway, was among those honored with Evening Standard Awards on December 3 at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Other notable winners included Glenda Jackson (slated for a Broadway return in Three Tall Women) who won for her turn in King Lear, and Glee alum Amber Riley, who took home an Evening Standard Award for Dreamgirls. The annual awards were co-hosted by the Evening Standard's owner, Evgeny Lebedev, Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour, Tony nominee Cate Blanchett and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The onstage host for the evening was Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The complete list of winners can be found below.

Best Actor
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress
Glenda Jackson, King Lear

Best Musical Performance
Amber Riley, Dreamgirls

Best Play
The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth

Evening Standard Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical
Bat Out of Hell

Milton Shulman Award for Best Director
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Best Design
Bunny Christie, Heisenberg

Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, An Octoroon

Emerging Talent Award
Tom Glynn-Carney, The Ferryman

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! These Top 10 Cast Albums Should Have Received Grammy Noms
  2. With a Burst of Joy, SpongeBob SquarePants Opens on Broadway
  3. Armie Hammer & Tom Skerritt to Lead Young Jean Lee’s Straight White Men on Broadway
  4. Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago
  5. Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman & More Events on Our Wishlist This December

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Anastasia Aladdin A Bronx Tale School of Rock - The Musical Cats Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters