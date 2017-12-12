Broadway BUZZ

Lucy Kirkwood's Broadway-Debut Play The Children Officially Opens
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 12, 2017
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The Children, an American premiere play by Lucy Kirkwood, opens on December 14 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. James Macdonald directs the production, which began previews on November 28 and concludes its limited run on February 4, 2018. The play marks Kirkwood's Broadway debut.

The Children takes place in a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, where a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they’re shocked to discover the real reason for her visit.

A transfer from London's Royal Court Theatre, The Children features original London stars Francesca Annis, Ron Cook and Deborah Findlay. The creative team will include Miriam Buether (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design) and Max Pappenheim (sound design).

To celebrate the play's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the talented three-member cast introducing an acclaimed work to Broadway audiences.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

The Children

Manhattan Theatre Club presents Lucy Kirkwood's drama.
