Keegan-Michael Key on Goofing Off in Meteor Shower & Voicing a Hyena in The Lion King

Keegan-Michael Key is having a great year. The Emmy winner is at work voicing the role of Kamari the hyena in the upcoming live-action Lion King remake, he was recently engaged to his longtime love and he's making his Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new comedy Meteor Shower! Key paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 4 to talk about all of the good filling his plate and the excitement of playing Broadway for the first time. Watch the enthusiastic Key below and be sure to check out his hilarious performance live onstage in Meteor Shower at the Booth Theatre.



