Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Keegan-Michael Key & Jimmy Fallon
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Keegan-Michael Key on Goofing Off in Meteor Shower & Voicing a Hyena in The Lion King
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 5, 2017

Keegan-Michael Key is having a great year. The Emmy winner is at work voicing the role of Kamari the hyena in the upcoming live-action Lion King remake, he was recently engaged to his longtime love and he's making his Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new comedy Meteor Shower! Key paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 4 to talk about all of the good filling his plate and the excitement of playing Broadway for the first time. Watch the enthusiastic Key below and be sure to check out his hilarious performance live onstage in Meteor Shower at the Booth Theatre.

Meteor Shower

Amy Schumer makes her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new comedy.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! These Top 10 Cast Albums Should Have Received Grammy Noms
  2. Armie Hammer & Tom Skerritt to Lead Young Jean Lee’s Straight White Men on Broadway
  3. With a Burst of Joy, SpongeBob SquarePants Opens on Broadway
  4. Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago
  5. Broadway Grosses: Hello, Dolly! Sets New Pair of Records in Bette Midler's Birthday Week

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Anastasia Aladdin A Bronx Tale School of Rock - The Musical Cats Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters