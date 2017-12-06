Odds & Ends: Ruthie Ann Miles & George Salazar Sign On for ASTEP Holiday Benefit & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Ruthie Ann Miles, George Salazar & More Sign On for ASTEP Holiday Benefit

Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles and stage alum George Salazar are among the latest stars slated to participate in New York Christmas, the 9th annual holiday benefit for Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP). The concert will feature Broadway talent singing pop, rock, soul and R&B takes on new and classic holiday songs. The benefit will take place on December 11 at 7:00pm at Joe's Pub. Newly announced stars also include Michael Buchanan, Carlos Encinias, Becca Gottlieb, Melody Madarasz and Zachary Noah Piser. They join the previously announced upcoming Carousel star Lindsay Mendez and current Anastasia leading man Derek Klena, with Elizabeth Stanley, Nick Blaemire, Chester Gregory, David Josefsberg, Bonnie Milligan, Cheeyang Ng, Lauren Pritchard, Shea Renee and Kay Trinidad. The ASTEP benefit will be directed by Jenn Rapp-Pearl.



Steve Elmore, Original Cast Member of Company, Has Died

Steve Elmore, the Broadway veteran whose work included originating the role of Paul in the 1970 debut production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, has died at age 84. In addition to his turn in Company, Elmore appeared on Broadway in Jennie (1963), Fade Out—Fade In (1964), Kelly (1965), Nash at Nine (1973), Chicago (1975), 42nd Street (1980) and Anything Goes (1987). Elmore was seen off-Broadway in Dames at Sea (1968), The Enclave (1973) and The Songs of Jonathan Tunick (1979).



Eric Concklin, Director of the Three Plays That Became Torch Song, Passes Away

Director Eric Concklin, the director who first helmed International Stud, Fugue in a Nursery and Widows and Children First!—the three plays that later became Harvey Fierstein's iconic Torch Song, has died. Fierstein shared the news on Twitter. "My friend ERIC CONCKLIN has died. He directed the orig. prods of the 3 plays that became TORCH SONG. Friends for nearly 50 years. This 1 is hard. But one last time I want to say THANK YOU," said Fierstein. Concklin's other stage credits included The Haunted Host (1969), Spookhouse (1984) and Safe Sex (1987).