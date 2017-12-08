Stars Announced to Join Tom Hollander in Broadway's Travesties

Casting has been announced for the new Broadway production of Travesties. As previously announced, Tom Hollander is set to star in Tom Stoppard's drama. He will be joined by Peter McDonald as James Joyce, Seth Numrich as Tristan Tzara, Nicholas Woodeson as Lenin, Scarlett Strallen as Gwendolen, Sara Topham as Cecily, Opal Alladin as Nadya and Patrick Kerr as Bennett. Travesties, directed by Patrick Marber, is set to begin previews on March 29 and open on April 24 at the American Airlines Theatre.



McDonald appeared in Travesties in the West End and at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Numrich appeared on Broadway in War Horse, Golden Boy and The Merchant of Venice. Woodeson has numerous West End credits and appeared in Stoppard's Jumpers on Broadway, Strallen is a two-time Olivier nominee, who has appeared on Broadway in Mary Poppins and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Topham's Broadway credits include The Importance of Being Earnest and The Changeling. Alladin has appeared on Broadway in Hedda Gabler and On Golden Pond. Kerr's Broadway credits include The Ritz and You Can't Take It With You.



Travesties focuses on the elderly Carr (Hollander), who reminisces about Zürich in 1917 during World War I. The play follows his interactions with Tristan Tzara (Numrich) during the rise of Dada, James Joyce (McDonald) while he was writing Ulysses and Lenin (Woddeson) leading toward the Russian Revolution.



This new production will play a limited engagement through June 17.