Odds & Ends: Zac Efron on Dancing Alongside Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman & More

Zac Efron on Dancing Alongside Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman

Screen veteran Zac Efron is gearing up for the December 20 release of the new P.T. Barnum biopic The Greatest Showman. The strong-voiced talent paid a visit to Today this morning to talk about working with Hugh Jackman in his latest film gig. "He can do everything," said Efron of dancing alongside Tony winner Jackman. Watch Efron with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb below and mark your calendar to see The Greatest Showman this holiday season.







Rocco Sisto & More to Join Robert Fairchild in Mary Shelley's Frankenstein Off-Broadway

Two-time Obie Award winner Rocco Sisto is among the new stars announced to appear in the off-Broadway premiere of a new take on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Directed by Donald T. Sanders and featuring Shelley's original text interspersed with classical music by Liszt, Schubert and Bach, the play will begin performances on December 21 and open on December 27 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. As previously announced, Tony nominee Robert Fairchild will choreograph and star in the title role. In addition to Sisto, newly announced cast members include Avey Noble, Krysty Swann, Mia Vallet, Peyton Lusk, Shiv Ajay Pancholi-Parekh and Paul Wesley. Frankenstein will play a limited engagement through January 7.



Ring in the Season with Brittain Ashford's New Holiday Tune

Brittain Ashford thrilled Broadway audiences with her stirring turn as Sonya in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and her recent off-Broadway performance in Ghost Quartet. The talented star has kicked off the holidays with the soothing new song "Bells, Boxes" and we can't stop listening. Watch her music video below to make the season bright and just right.







Jeanna de Waal, Alysha Umphress & More Team Up for Broadway Weekends

Kinky Boots alum Jeanna de Waal is bringing together stage faves Alysha Umphress, Van Hughes and Adam Wachter to lead a series of "Broadway Weekends," workshops for kids and adult fans of the Great White Way to help awaken the theater kid within themselves. De Waal, Umphress and crew will be holding Broadway Weekends throughout 2018 in New York City. For the schedule and more info, click here.



Zachary Booth to Star in World Premiere Play The Thing with Feathers

Damages vet and stage alum Zachary Booth will lead the cast of Scott Organ's world premiere play The Thing with Feathers, set to play off-Broadway's TBG Theatre. Seth Barrish will direct the play set to begin previews on January 13, 2018 with an opening slated for January 22. The Thing with Feathers spins the tale of an underage teenager who is seduced by an older man on the Internet. Joining Booth in the cast will be DeAnna Lenhart, Robert Manning Jr. and Alexa Shae Niziak. The Thing with Feathers will play a limited run through February 10.