Escape to Margaritaville's music man Jimmy Buffet knows how to greet the fans in style ahead of a Broadway run! He distributed cheeseburgers (in paradise—get it?) at the Marquis Theatre on December 8. What better way to celebrate a new musical than with a greasy burger! New Great White Way tradition? We think so! Peek the pics, and get ready to raise a glass when Escape to Margaritaville begins performances on February 16, 2018.

James L. Nederlander Jr. and Jimmy Buffett are all smiles for Escape to Margaritaville!