Step Right Up! Hugh Jackman & More Hit the Red Carpet for The Greatest Showman Premiere

Look out, 'cause here they come! We are counting down the days for The Greatest Showman to hit theaters (nine days left!). The star-studded cast and creative team, including Tony winner Hugh Jackman, Oscar and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Broadway alum Keala Settle, Zac Efron and Zendaya, got suited up and sassy for the film's premiere screening in New York City on December 8. The hot spot for the big night? Aboard the Queen Mary 2 ship, docked in Brooklyn. As previously reported, the P.T. Barnum movie musical has already nabbed a few Golden Globes nominations, including a nod for Hugh Jackman's performance as circus pioneer Barnum, Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Pasek and Paul's electric tune "This Is Me" and a nom for the film for Best Motion Picture Musical, Comedy. Between the awards season buzz and the anthemic tracks that have been teased, one thing's for sure: Friday night's premiere was a party not to be missed! Get in on the action with the glam pics, and then head to a movie theater near you beginning on December 20!

Keala Settle stuns on the red carpet.

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek suit up for their big movie musical premiere.