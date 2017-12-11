Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Step Right Up! Hugh Jackman & More Hit the Red Carpet for The Greatest Showman Premiere
Photos
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 11, 2017
Hugh Jackman & Zac Efron
(Photos: Starpix)

Look out, 'cause here they come! We are counting down the days for The Greatest Showman to hit theaters (nine days left!). The star-studded cast and creative team, including Tony winner Hugh Jackman, Oscar and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Broadway alum Keala Settle, Zac Efron and Zendaya, got suited up and sassy for the film's premiere screening in New York City on December 8. The hot spot for the big night? Aboard the Queen Mary 2 ship, docked in Brooklyn. As previously reported, the P.T. Barnum movie musical has already nabbed a few Golden Globes nominations, including a nod for Hugh Jackman's performance as circus pioneer Barnum, Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Pasek and Paul's electric tune "This Is Me" and a nom for the film for Best Motion Picture Musical, Comedy. Between the awards season buzz and the anthemic tracks that have been teased, one thing's for sure: Friday night's premiere was a party not to be missed! Get in on the action with the glam pics, and then head to a movie theater near you beginning on December 20!

Keala Settle stuns on the red carpet.
Justin Paul and Benj Pasek suit up for their big movie musical premiere.
Zendaya gets glam for the press.
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017
  2. Who Will Be the 2017 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  3. Allan Corduner & More to Join Lauren Ambrose in Broadway's My Fair Lady
  4. Hugh Jackman, Pasek & Paul & More Theater Stars Nominated for Golden Globe Awards
  5. The Band's Visit Sets Digital Release Date for Original Cast Album

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin A Bronx Tale The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters