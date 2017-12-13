Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Paola Sanchez Abreu, Midori Francis, Jenna Dioguardi, Sarah Mezzanotte, Brenna Coates, Tedra Millan, Lizzy Jutila, Susannah Perkins & Samia Finnerty
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)
We Are The Wolves! Meet the Young Stars of the Off-Broadway Play Everyone Is Talking About
Photo Feature
by Beth Stevens • Dec 13, 2017

Sarah DeLappe’s stunning debut play The Wolves offers an intimate look at a girls' indoor soccer team. It’s a portrait of high school girls in all their glory and insecurity, and the nine performers who make up the team are a pack of brilliant players. A Pulitzer Prize finalist, The Wolves has audiences and critics buzzing over its relatable characters (identified only by their team numbers), recognizable teen chatter and heartbreaking honesty. Meet the stars of The Wolves. [Click here to learn more about the performers.]

Lizzy Jutila, Brenna Coates & Samia Finnerty

What's your dream role?
Lizzy: Mercutio from Romeo and Juliet or Laura Croft from Tomb Raider.
Brenna: May in Fool for Love. Also, I want to play a mermaid. Any mermaid.
Samia: Danny Zuko in Grease.

How do you psych yourself up before a performance?
Lizzy: Exercise, espresso and pumping up the tunes.
Brenna: I eat. Honestly.  
Samia: Dancing in the dressing room with [co-star] Mia Barron.

Susannah Perkins, Midori Francis & Tedra Millan

What is your current pop culture obsession?
Susannah: Trying to kick a debilitating late-night BoJack Horseman habit.
Midori: Podcasts. I just finished S-Town.
Tedra: Uh, I live in a yurt.

What excites you most about The Wolves?
Susannah: Young women written with gender as a secondary thought rather than the primary one.
Midori: The ease of doing something we’ve done a hundred times mixed with thrill of stepping out there each night. It never seems to get old.
Tedra: This play breaks the mold in so many ways.

Sarah Mezzanotte, Jenna Dioguardi & Paola Sanchez Abreu

How do you spend your day off?
Sarah: Doing and moving as little as possible.
Jenna: I do everything in my power to do absolutely nothing and speak to no one. But I always call my mom. 
Paola: I volunteer with The Babies Project, workout, get a massage and usually attend a reading or theatrical event. 

What’s your favorite team?
Sarah: The Rockford Peaches
Jenna: U.S.A.? (Really, I don’t follow any sports.)
Paola: The Wolves!


Photos: Caitlin McNaney | Styling: Heather Newberger | Makeup and Hair Styling: Morgan Blaul, Chanse Tong | Producer: Lindsey Sullivan | Assistant: Emilio Madrid-Kuser

The Wolves

Lincoln Center Theater presents Sarah DeLappe's 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. M. Butterfly Will Close Earlier Than Planned on Broadway
  2. Phillipa Soo on Staying ‘Woke’ in The Parisian Woman & More
  3. We Are The Wolves! Meet the Young Stars of the Off-Broadway Play Everyone Is Talking About
  4. Death Becomes Her Stage Musical Starring Kristin Chenoweth Is in the Works
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin A Bronx Tale The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters