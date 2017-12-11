Corey Cott & Ana Villafane to Lead Starry West Side Story Concert at the Kennedy Center

A talented cast will take part in a three-performance concert featuring Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's iconic score of West Side Story at D.C.'s Kennedy Center in 2018. The event from the National Symphony Orchestra will be held at the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall on February 14, 16 and 17. Recent Bandstand star Corey Cott will play Tony, with On Your Feet! alum Ana Villafañe as Anita, Solea Pfeiffer as Maria, Ephraim Sykes as Riff and Fun Home vet Joel Perez as Bernardo. Washington National Opera Artistic Director and Broadway alum Francesca Zambello will direct.



“What was originally a period piece about New York gangs in the 1950s has become one of the most relevant and provocative pieces of music theater ever as it continues to resonate about life in contemporary society,” said Zambello. “Revisiting West Side Story today with the NSO gives performers and audiences alike a chance to not only explore a work quintessential to American music theater history, but to see its many layers make a profound statement about America.”



The presentation from the National Symphony Orchestra will be lightly staged, with theatrical lighting and costumes. S. Katy Tucker and Mark McCullough are the visual designers; Lynly Saunders designed the costumes.



Take note: This concert will occur the same weekend as the highly anticipated Chess concert playing the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater. Book your D.C. trip now.