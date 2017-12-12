The Lion King's Moving Dual-Language 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' Has Made Our Holiday Season

Disney’s hit musical The Lion King has released its first dual-language music video of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” performed in Spanish and English featuring Mexico City's Simba, Agustín Argüello, and Broadway's Nala, Adrienne Walker. The performance helps ring in the long-running musical's 20th anniversary on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre and the show’s 24 global productions, including Mexico City, currently playing the Telcel Theater. Watch Argüello and Walker's stirring take on the Oscar-winning song below and make plans this holiday season to see The Lion King live.



