Adrienne Walker & Agustín Argüello
(Photo: Disney Theatrical Productions)
The Lion King's Moving Dual-Language 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' Has Made Our Holiday Season
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 12, 2017

Disney’s hit musical The Lion King has released its first dual-language music video of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” performed in Spanish and English featuring Mexico City's Simba, Agustín Argüello, and Broadway's Nala, Adrienne Walker. The performance helps ring in the long-running musical's 20th anniversary on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre and the show’s 24 global productions, including Mexico City, currently playing the Telcel Theater. Watch Argüello and Walker's stirring take on the Oscar-winning song below and make plans this holiday season to see The Lion King live.

The Lion King

Experience the circle of life as Disney’s beloved film comes to eye-popping life onstage.
