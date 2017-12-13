Death Becomes Her Stage Musical Starring Kristin Chenoweth Is in the Works

Universal Theatrical Group has announced the development of a stage musical adaptation of the 1992 film Death Becomes Her. Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth is attached to play Madeline Ashton, the role created on-screen by Meryl Streep.



Death Becomes Her centers on an actress (Chenoweth) who is introduced to a treatment that makes her immortal; she sees this as an opportunity to outdo her forever rival. The film was written by Martin Donovan and David Koepp and directed by Robert Zemeckis. A creative team for the Death Becomes Her musical will be announced at a later date.



Chenoweth is Tony winner for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and an Emmy winner for Pushing Daisies. Her other Broadway credits include On the Twentieth Century, The Apple Tree, Steel Pier, Wicked and Promises, Promises.



In addition to Streep, the Death Becomes Her film starred Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis. Check out the movie's original trailer below and let the dream-casting begin.



