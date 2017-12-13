See Photos from Opening Night of Lucy Kirkwood's The Children on Broadway

Olivier Award-winning playwright Lucy Kirkwood is making her Broadway debut with The Children, a drama about two retired nuclear engineers spending their days living a quiet life on the British coast—until a visit from a former colleague shakes things up. Stars Francesca Annis, Ron Cook and Deborah Findlay have brought their acclaimed London performances to the Great White Way. December 12 marked the play's opening night and Kirkwood, director James Macdonald and the three stars hit the red carpet for the big night. Take a look at the shots and be sure to catch Kirkwood's thought-provoking work at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre through February 4, 2018.

The Children's Ron Cook, Francesca Annis and Deborah Findlay take their curtain call.