Complete Cast Set for Martyna Majok's Queens at Lincoln Center Theater's Claire Tow Theater

Full casting has been announced for Martyna Majok's new work Queens, set to play Lincoln Center Theater's Claire Tow Theater as part of the LCT3 program. Danya Taymor will direct the previously announced show, beginning previews on February 10, 2018 and opening on February 26 for a limited engagement through March 25.



In Queens, the lives of two generations of immigrant women collide in a basement apartment. When the choices they’ve made about their security, dignity and desires come back to haunt them, they must ask: what cannot—and should not—be left behind?



The ensemble cast will include Jessica Love (The River), Nadine Malouf (The Who & The What), Ana Reeder (The Big Knife), Andrea Syglowski (Asking For Trouble), Zuzanna Szadkowski (Bedlam's Peter Pan), Sarah Tolan-Mee (Hedda Gabler) and Nicole Villamil (Mud). Queens will feature sets by Laura Jellinek, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Matt Frey and sound by Stowe Nelson.