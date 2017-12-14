Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Backstage at Once On This Island with Hailey Kilgore, Episode 3: : Opening & More
One Small Girl
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 14, 2017

Once On This Island star Hailey Kilgore opens her show and gives thanks.

Watch the Video

Once On This Island

Michael Arden directs the Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherty's musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Joseph Morales & Nik Walker Will Lead the Hamilton Tour
  2. Hugh Jackman & Greatest Showman Stars to Perform Live Theatrical Commercial During A Christmas Story Live!
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017
  4. Phillipa Soo on Staying ‘Woke’ in The Parisian Woman & More
  5. Death Becomes Her Stage Musical Starring Kristin Chenoweth Is in the Works

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin A Bronx Tale The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters