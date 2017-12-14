Skip Navigation
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Tickets by Date
Search
Cancel
Home
Shows
Buzz
Video
Tickets by Date
Groups
Gift Certificates
Apps
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Backstage at
Once On This Island
with Hailey Kilgore, Episode 3: : Opening & More
One Small Girl
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 14, 2017
Once On This Island
star Hailey Kilgore opens her show and gives thanks.
Watch the Video
Once On This Island
Michael Arden directs the Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherty's musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments
Trending Now
Joseph Morales & Nik Walker Will Lead the
Hamilton
Tour
Hugh Jackman &
Greatest Showman
Stars to Perform Live Theatrical Commercial During
A Christmas Story Live!
The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017
Phillipa Soo on Staying ‘Woke’ in
The Parisian Woman
& More
Death Becomes Her
Stage Musical Starring Kristin Chenoweth Is in the Works
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Hamilton
The Lion King
Wicked
The Phantom of the Opera
Dear Evan Hansen
Aladdin
A Bronx Tale
The Book of Mormon
Anastasia
School of Rock - The Musical
Waitress
Chicago
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Broadway Buzz
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Website Terms and Conditions
Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit
More
Apps
Merch Store
Mobile Website
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters