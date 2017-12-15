Eva Noblezada & More to Lead Private Industry Reading of Broadway-Bound King Kong

Broadway.com has learned that current Tony-nominated Miss Saigon star Eva Noblezada, Eric Morris, Tom Nelis and Harley Durst will appear in a private industry reading of the Broadway-bound musical King Kong. Set to take place during the weekend of December 16-17, the reading will feature Noblezada as Ann Darrow, Morris as Carl Denham, Nelis as Lumpy and Durst as the voice of King Kong. Set to begin previews on October 5, 2018 and open on November 8 at the Broadway Theatre, King Kong features a book by Jack Thorne and music by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect. Drew McOnie is the musical's director and choreographer.



Based on the 1932 novel, King Kong follows a young actress (Noblezada) and a maverick filmmaker (Morris) as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of the stage show is a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians.



Casting for the Broadway production of King Kong will be announced at a later date.