Chicago to Make Jazzy Return to London's West End

Chicago is headed back to the West End. The hit revival directed by Walter Bobbie will begin performances on March 26, 2018 at the Phoenix Theatre after a five-plus-year London absence.



Chicago originally ran in London for 15 years, making it the West End’s longest-running revival. It first opened at the Adelphi Theatre on November 18, 1997, winning the 1998 Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Production as well as the 1998 Critics Circle Drama Award for Best Musical. Chicago transferred from the Adelphi Theatre to the Cambridge Theatre in April 2006, where it ran for five years until August 27, 2011. The show then opened at the Garrick Theatre on November 7, 2011, where it ran until September 1, 2012.



Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. Chicago, which features choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse, continues to play on Broadway, where it recently celebrated its 21st birthday.



Casting for Chicago at the Phoenix Theatre is to be announced.