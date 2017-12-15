Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Amra-Faye Wright (second from left) with the cast of Broadway's Chicago
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Chicago to Make Jazzy Return to London's West End
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 15, 2017

Chicago is headed back to the West End. The hit revival directed by Walter Bobbie will begin performances on March 26, 2018 at the Phoenix Theatre after a five-plus-year London absence.

Chicago originally ran in London for 15 years, making it the West End’s longest-running revival. It first opened at the Adelphi Theatre on November 18, 1997, winning the 1998 Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Production as well as the 1998 Critics Circle Drama Award for Best Musical. Chicago transferred from the Adelphi Theatre to the Cambridge Theatre in April 2006, where it ran for five years until August 27, 2011. The show then opened at the Garrick Theatre on November 7, 2011, where it ran until September 1, 2012.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. Chicago, which features choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse, continues to play on Broadway, where it recently celebrated its 21st birthday. 

Casting for Chicago at the Phoenix Theatre is to be announced.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Joseph Morales & Nik Walker Will Lead the Hamilton Tour
  2. Hugh Jackman & Greatest Showman Stars to Perform Live Theatrical Commercial During A Christmas Story Live!
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017
  4. Phillipa Soo on Staying ‘Woke’ in The Parisian Woman & More
  5. We Are The Wolves! Meet the Young Stars of the Off-Broadway Play Everyone Is Talking About

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin A Bronx Tale The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters