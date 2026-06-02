Photos: Backstage at The Lost Boys on Broadway With Shoshana Bean, Ali Louis Bourzgui, LJ Benet & the Full Cast

Backstage at the Palace Theatre, the energy is electric. The Lost Boys cast members share stories about one another that give the impression they've been a close-knit group for years, though the show only officially opened at the end of April. The space, too, feels lived in; the common area walls are plastered with posters from both the Broadway production and 1987 film, as well as completed puzzles (including a certain 1980s-themed jigsaw started by Shoshana Bean in Benjamin Pajak's Broadway.com vlog). Dressing rooms are filled with fan art, signed movie memorabilia and personal mementos—many of which were gifted by members of the company and crew. Bean's most treasured include handwritten notes from Pajak and the original Marko, Alex Winter, who she worked with in Bill & Ted Face the Music.

“She’s in me now,” Bean says of playing matriarch Lucy Emerson, when asked how she gets into character. “If there is anything, it’s loving on [onstage sons] Benjamin and LJ [Benet], making sure they’re OK, how they’re feeling. The relationship of mothering them is almost stronger offstage than on if that’s possible. Equal if not more."

"Especially during previews, we all needed pick-me-ups throughout, so everybody was taking moments to write on people's things and bringing over photos of each other," reveals Maria Wirries, who shines as Star. "Pictures of people as babies, things to make us laugh. Because we're in this building all the time, it feels in some ways like being at home."

Talk about finding your family. It's a fitting environment for a musical that, while cloaked in vampire lore—and a thick cloud of haze—tells a deeply human story with connection and belonging at its beating heart.

Get sucked in by the exclusive photos and sink your teeth into the full gallery below!

"I spend an hour and a half doing a physical warmup for all the stunts and flying, do a vocal warmup and put on one of my records—I have a whole wall here. I listen to a lot of jazz, '80s rock, try to tap into the vampire-ness of it all," Ali Louis Bourzgui (David) says of his pre-show routine. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

LJ Benet snuggles with Boston Benet, perhaps the biggest celebrity backstage at the Palace. "I'm barely offstage, so I'm very religious about my tea—which is really just hot water and honey, and occasionally Throat Coat," he shares of his backstage rituals. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"It's kind of like being on a really intense roller coaster, but it's like a 4D ride," says Maria Wirries. "Life on and off the stage is this amazing collection of experiences." (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Brian Flores is Marko and Sean Grandillo is Dwayne. "I come alive when the wig comes on," says Grandillo. "The wig is incredible. This is my moment through the portal. Any chance I can take this after the production?" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

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