Terrence Mann & Will Swenson to Star in Off-Broadway Debut of Jerry Springer — The Opera
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 15, 2017
Terrence Mann & Will Swenson
(Photos: Getty Images)

Tony nominees Terrence Mann and Will Swenson will star in the off-Broadway premiere of the gleefully profane Jerry Springer — The Opera. Mann will play the title role alongside Swenson in the roles of Warm-Up/Satan. The show featuring a book and lyrics by Stewart Lee and Richard Thomas and music by Thomas will begin previews on January 23 and open on February 22 at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Tony winner John Rando directs with Chris Bailey as choreographer (the previously announced Joshua Bergasse has exited the production due to a scheduling conflict).

Mann earned Tony nominations for Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast and Pippin. His other Broadway credits include Tuck Everlasting, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Barnum and Cats. Swenson, who can currently be seen in Waitress, earned a Tony nom for his performance in Hair. He has also been seen on Broadway in Disaster!, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, 110 in the Shade, Lestat and Les Misérables (as Javert, the role Mann originated on Broadway).

Jerry Springer — The Opera features The Jerry Springer Show as you’ve never seen it before, with passionate arias, soaring ballads and giant production numbers. While the studio audience cheers, a parade of bickering guests fight and curse until violence breaks out and Jerry must face his trickiest guest ever. 

Jerry Springer — The Opera will play a limited engagement through March 11.

