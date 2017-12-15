Bebe Neuwirth, Judy Kuhn, Carolee Carmello & Vanessa Williams to Lead Hey, Look Me Over! at Encores!

Broadway greats Bebe Neuwirth, Judy Kuhn, Carolee Carmello and Vanessa Williams will star in the City Center Encores! production of Hey, Look Me Over! in 2018. Created by Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel and Encores! Musical Director Rob Berman, Hey, Look Me Over! is a collection of opening numbers, grand finales and other excerpts from beloved shows that have not yet found a berth on the City Center stage. Directed by Marc Bruni with choreography by Denis Jones, the show will run from February 7-11 at New York City Center.



Shows featured in Hey, Look Me Over! will include All American, George M!, Greenwillow, Jamaica, Mack & Mabel, Milk and Honey, Sail Away and Wildcat. As previously announced, Bob Martin, nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in The Drowsy Chaperone, will return to his iconic role as Man in Chair to lead audiences through a guided tour of musical sequences celebrating the work of Lee Adams, Don Appell, Harold Arlen, Mel Brooks, George M. Cohan, Cy Coleman, Noel Coward, E.Y. Harburg, Jerry Herman, Carolyn Leigh, Frank Loesser, N. Richard Nash, Francine Pascal, John Pascal, Fred Saidy, Lesser Samuels, Michael Stewart and Charles Strouse.



Stage veteran Neuwirth is slated to appear as Mimi in the Sail Away segment of the evening, with Kuhn as Elizabeth from All American and Ruth from Milk and Honey, while Carmello will take on the role of Wildy from Wildcat. Williams will appear in multiple segments throughout the evening.



The cast of Hey, Look Me Over! will also include Clyde Alves as George M. Cohan from George M! and Adi from Milk and Honey; Clifton Duncan as Gideon from Greenwillow; Marc Kudisch as Amos from Greenwillow and Phil from Milk and Honey; Tam Mutu as Johnny from Sail Away and David from Milk and Honey; Nancy Opel as Gramma from Greenwillow; Alexandra Socha as Mabel from Mack & Mabel; Britney Coleman as Janie from Wildcat and Barbara from Milk and Honey, with Reed Birney as Fodorski from All American. Further casting will be announced at a later date.



The 25th-anniversary Encores! season will also include Grand Hotel (Mar 21-25) and Me and My Girl (May 9-13). Casting for those productions are to be announced.