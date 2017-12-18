Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Holiday Movies That Need Musical Adaptations
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 18, 2017

It's the last week before Christmas, ya filthy animals! We kicked off the holiday festivities by live-Tweeting the heck out of Fox's A Christmas Story: Live last night. In honor of the starry broadcast, we asked you which other beloved Christmas film deserves the musical theater treatment. Unwrap your top 10 below!

10. Christmas with the Kranks



9. Eloise at Christmastime



8. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation



7. Love Actually



6. The Muppet Christmas Carol



5. Miracle on 34th Street



4. It's a Wonderful Life



3. The Santa Clause



2. The Polar Express



1. Home Alone

