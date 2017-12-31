Broadway BUZZ

Jessica Keenan Wynn Returns to Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 2, 2018
Jessica Keenan Wynn
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Broadway super talent Jessica Keenan Wynn returns to the long-running hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical as Cynthia Weil on January 2. Kara Lindsay concluded her limited engagement in the show on December 31, 2017.

A longtime Cynthia Weil in Beautiful, Wynn exited the production in September to film the upcoming film sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Wynn will appear as younger Donna (played by Meryl Streep) in the movie that will be released in cinemas on July 20, 2018. Wynn's stage credits also include the 25th-anniversary touring production of Les Misérables and off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical.

The current cast of Beautiful also includes Chilina Kennedy as Carole King, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein, with an ensemble that features Kerissa Arrington, Britney Coleman, Adam Dietlein, Kevin Duda, Rosharra Francis, Laurel Harris, Jesse Hooker Bailey, Sara King, Rob Marnell, Paris Nix, Kris Roberts, Nicholas Ryan, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman, Daniel Torres, Melvin Tunstall, Alan Wiggins and Dashaun Young.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
