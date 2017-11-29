Celebrate 20 Years of Anastasia with Christy Altomare's Enchanting Performance of 'Journey to the Past'

Fanastasias, assemble! This month marks the 20th anniversary since the release of the animated film Anastasia. Now, the Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical is wowing audiences eight times a week in full-fledged Broadway musical form at the Broadhurst Theatre. On November 29, leading lady and former Broadway.com vlogger Christy Altomare took the stage for a very special performance of "Journey to the Past" in honor of the movie's anniversary. Following the matinee performance, she offered her golden pipes to a special encore of the Oscar-nommed song accompanied by the animated film projected behind her and the full orchestra live from the Broadhurst stage. Take a look at the amazing performance below!



