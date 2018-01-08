Broadway BUZZ

Norm Lewis & Tamyra Gray Dance into Broadway's Once On This Island
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 8, 2018
Norm Lewis & Tamyra Gray
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Tony nominee Norm Lewis and Broadway alum Tamyra Gray step into the roles of Agwe and Papa Ge, respectively, in the new revival of Once On This Island on January 8. Original cast members Quentin Earl Darrington and Merle Dandridge are taking contractual leaves from the production with return dates to be announced.

Lewis earned a Tony nomination for The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. His other Broadway credits include The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, The Wild Party, Side Show and The Little Mermaid. Gray returns to the Great White Way following turns in Rent and Bombay Dreams. She finished fourth place on season one of the reality competition show American Idol.

Michael Arden directs and Camille A. Brown choreographs the first revival of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Once On This Island, which began previews on November 9, 2017 and opened on December 3. The show's cast also includes Broadway.com vlogger Hailey Kilgore, Isaac Powell, Tony winner Lea Salonga, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin, Alex Newell, Alysha Deslorieux, David Jennings, Kenita R. Miller, Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid, Aurelia Williams, Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson.

Once On This Island follows Ti Moune (Kilgore), a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel (Powell), a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka (Newell), God of Water Agwé (Lewis), Goddess of Love Erzulie (Salonga) and Demon of Death Papa Ge (Gray), guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.

Once On This Island

Michael Arden directs the Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherty's musical.
