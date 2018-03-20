Broadway BUZZ

Carousel Star Joshua Henry & Wife Cathryn Welcome First Child
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 20, 2018
Joshua Henry & Cathryn Stringer
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Great news from an adorable couple! Two-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry and his wife, Cathryn Stringer, have announced the addition of baby boy Samson Peter. Henry and Stringer were married on October 20, 2012.

"Samson Peter Henry walked into our lives and is already leaving his mark," wrote Joshua Henry on Instagram. "Everything is deeper, everything means more."

Joshua Henry can currently be seen on Broadway as Billy Bigelow in the new revival of Carousel. He earned Tony nominations for his turns in The Scottsboro Boys and Violet. Henry has also been seen on Broadway in In the Heights, American Idiot, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Bring It On The Musical and Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. Off-Broadway, he appeared in the debut production of In the Heights and in Shafrika, The White Girl. Henry also led the cast of the first national touring production of Hamilton.

Many congrats to Henry and Stringer on the new addition!

 

