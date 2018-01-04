Broadway BUZZ

Katie Finneran, Robert Sean Leonard & Paul Sparks to Lead Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 4, 2018
Katie Finneran
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

A trio of talented stars will headline Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story, a pair of the late playwright’s works set to play off-Broadway's Pershing Square Signature Center. Two-time Tony winner Katie Finneran, Tony winner Robert Sean Leonard and Emmy nominee Paul Sparks will comprise the production's cast. Lila Neugebauer will direct the single evening of works, set to begin previews on January 30 with an opening set for February 21.

Act one will feature Homelife, centered on Peter and his wife, who live a comfortable but vaguely unhappy bourgeois existence. In the second act, the classic The Zoo Story, Peter is forever altered by an oddly persistent stranger in Central Park.

The creative team includes Andrew Lieberman (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Japhy Weideman (lighting design) and Bray Poor (sound design). Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story will play a limited engagement through March 11.

Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo

Signature Theatre honors legendary playwright Edward Albee.
